Cardinale has sewn a tailor-made suit for Zlatan that will be “stable” and not on an annual basis: between team, club, market and marketing he is not framed as a manager who decides, but a consultant to be taken into account. He leaves from Milanello, his first trip to New York soon…

Of course, now it is very easy to fall into the rhetoric of the “Ibra shock”, after seeing Milan conquer a fort which this season until 9pm on Wednesday evening had only fallen twice – Liverpool and Dortmund – out of eleven. The other nine had been victories. It's also true that, judging by Newcastle's first half, the Zlatan effect wasn't even a distant mirage. The second half however, well, if you want to ride the epic of the Swedish myth, it has a script that works very well. Raise your hand if you would have bet on a Rossoneri success after the torment of the first forty-five minutes.