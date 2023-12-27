Limited Run Games will remove the Bill and Ted game from the Nintendo Switch and PS5 digital stores after losing the license to the Keanu Reeves film.

Limited Run Games is a company mainly responsible for publishing physical editions of digital-only games, too small to allow themselves to be released in physical format, or even retro games.

One of the games they published themselves, both in physical format and, in this case, in digital format (as they took care of everything) was Bill & Ted’s Excelent Retro Collectiona couple of games Game Boy y NES based on the Keanu Reeves film (which recently had a sequel, Bill and Ted Save the Universe).

Unfortunately, as of January 1, 2024 This game will no longer be sold, both in the Limited Run physical online store and in the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation digital stores.

The reason? Limited Run Games only had the license for two years… and that included development time, so the game has only been on sale for ten months. At the moment, it is still on sale in digital stores and physically on the Limited Run website, but only during the last days of 2023.

Limited Run Games loses Bill and Ted and other licenses

As discovered by Nintendo Everything, Limited Run Games CEO Josh Fairhurst explained that Bill & Ted will be removed by January 1 on all platforms, due to not having the rights to the IP, and “there is no such thing as a license perpetual for an IP”.

Limited Run Games only held the license for two years, and that included development time, which took longer than anticipated.

In the end, Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection came out on February 17, 2023 on Switch and PS5, and will have lasted only ten months on sale. If you have already purchased it, you can still download it again, of course.

Other licenses such as Scott Pilgrim, Turok o Star Wars They also expire. Limited Run Games will no longer be able to sell the physical versions of these games from its website, but digital versions can continue to be purchased, where Limited Run has nothing to do with it.

But Bill & Ted, being the ones who made it and published it digitally, will be lost, both physically and digitally. This makes us fear that other licenses that Limited Run recently acquired, such as the Jurassic Park Classic Collection, will also be lost…