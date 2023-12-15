In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

If you are one of those who enjoy creature collection adventures and strategic combat, you will know that having the right device to play is key. And when it comes to the PS5, you are looking at an incomparable experience: with its power, graphics and an active community of players, this console becomes the perfect setting to immerse yourself in fantastic worlds.

This is where it comes into play. Temtema title that has captured the attention of fans of the genre and that now, thanks to an irresistible offer on Amazon, is available to more players: only 18.99 euros, its historical minimum price.

Temtem for PS5

A unique multiplayer adventure

Reminiscent of the classic Pokémon but with a more challenging twist, this game offers a rich and immersive gaming experience. Temtem takes you to six islands full of life, where your mission is to become the best Temtem tamerfacing off against the evil Belsoto Clan and other players in a vast online world.

Here, you won't travel alone: ​​you'll meet players from all over the world, each immersed in their own adventure. Interaction is a fundamental component– You can team up with a friend at any time, and together, you can catch new Temtem, complete routes, or take on dojo masters in exciting double battles.

Customization and decoration: create your own style

But Temtem is not just combat and adventure: it is also allows you to buy and decorate your own house on the Atollwhere you can customize each corner to your liking.

Besides, Customizing your character is key to standing out in this world. From silly hats to comfy sweatshirts and Temtem costumes, you have endless options to create a unique look.

Competitive mode and Temtem Plus

Competitive mode adds an extra layer of strategy. You start by selecting 8 starting Temtemand then, through a selection and blocking phase, you choose which Temtem you will use and those you will discard, culminating in a team of 5 for combat.

And there is more: the physical edition includes a code for Temtem Pluswhich adds features like unlimited global chat, unlimited trades, and expanded storage for up to 600 Temtem.

This Amazon offer is a golden opportunity to get Temtem for PS5 at an almost giveaway price. With its vibrant multiplayer world, constant challenges, and the ability to create and share your own adventures, “emtem” promises hours of fun and challenges. Ready to embark on this adventure and become the best Temtem tamer? Now is the time !

