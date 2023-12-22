Insomniac Games has officially spoken out after the massive leaks suffered this week. The studio releases a statement for the first time. These are his words:

The launch of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and its subsequent critical and sales success has once again pointed to Insomniac Games as one of the most talented studios in the industry. However, the end of the year for the studio has become a hard blow.

This week, a cyberattack managed to release a lot of information about Insomniac Games' plans for the future and revealed confidential information related to its employees, partners and other personnel.

Everyone has talked about the issue, but it was Insomniac Games itself that had not spoken out… until now. The company has released a tweet with a statement in which they claim to be destroyed by the leak.

However, they say that they will continue working with enthusiasm for Marvel's Wolverine and that they sincerely appreciate all the support they have received during these days. We leave you the full statement below:

Insomniac Games speaks after the leaks

Thank you for your compassion and unconditional support. We deeply appreciate it. We are saddened and outraged by the recent criminal cyberattack on our studio and the emotional toll it has had on our development team.

Over the past few days we have focused on supporting each other. We are aware that the stolen data includes personal information belonging to our employees, former employees and independent contractors. It also includes the first development details for Marvel's Wolverine for PlayStation 5.

We continue to work quickly to determine what data was affected. This experience has been extremely distressing for us. We want everyone to enjoy the games we develop as intended and as our players deserve.

However, like Logan… Insomniac is resilient. Marvel's Wolverine continues as planned. The game is in production and will undoubtedly evolve greatly throughout development, like all our plans.

While we appreciate everyone's enthusiasm, we will share official information about Marvel's Wolverine when the time is right. On behalf of everyone at Insomniac, thank you for your support during these difficult times.

There have been many who have expressed solidarity with the study in recent days. Insomniac Games has received support from Cory Barlog, Neil Druckmann and other industry colleagues, even though the information has already spread everywhere.

Among the data that has been extracted, it stands out that Resistance 4 and Sunset Overdrive 2 were canceled by Insomniac Games or the sales figures of all the first party games on PS5 and PS4: The Last of Us 2, Bloodborne, Horizon…