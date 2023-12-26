The studio director has clarified whether the new installment will reach Xbox Game Pass.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth looks like it won't be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Join the conversation

The latest games from the Ryu Ga Gotoku studio have been a real success, if you don't know, we are talking about Like a Dragon: Ishin! and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. These two installments are available on Xbox Game Pass and the most recent title even arrived day one to the Microsoft service. Of course, this has generated a large number of players who wanted to delve into the adventures that this game offers.

Now, the director of the studio has spoken about whether this new installment will come to Xbox Game Pass and for all those who were waiting for it, there is bad news. For now there are no plans for the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth title to appear on the Microsoft service. If you want more information about it, you cannot miss everything he said, below we will tell you what the director of the Xbox service thinks, although he seems to be delighted with it, for now he will not include this new title.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth no llegará a Xbox Game Pass

This is what Masayoshi Yokoyama himself, director of the Ryu Ga Gotoku studio, said in an interview for Automaton-Media. His words have been quite clear, although he believes that the Xbox Game Pass service is wonderful and that has helped his games have been more recognized, for now has no intention to bring this title to the Microsoft service. The reason may be the same as Baldur's Gate III, the length and price of the game.

At the moment there are no plans for Infinite Wealth to come to Game Pass.

On this occasion you find yourself before the first SEGA game at 70 euros, in addition to that, it is also the longest one so far. Maybe you think the same as the head of Larian Studios and believe that for now, the game can achieve a lot of sales on its own. Because yes, if you didn't know, the director of Larian has also offered reasons for Baldur's Gate III not coming to Game Pass. So it seems that those who are new to this saga and intended to try it before jumping headlong into buying it, will not be able to do so for the moment.

Of course, the director of Ryu Ga Gotoku doesn't close the doors for Infinite Wealth to reach Microsoft's subscription service, so it would not be strange to see that in the future you can enjoy the game on Xbox Game Pass. Stay tuned for new news about this.

Join the conversation