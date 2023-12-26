An exclusive interview with the director of the new and upcoming Like a Dragon confirms the estimated duration of Infinite Wealth and in the process speaks openly that it will not come to Game Pass.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is a month away from its release in PCSteam Deck, PS4, PS5 y Xbox, pero RGGS keep talking about what's new Kiryu y With benefit. On this occasion, his director confirm duration and that it will not come to Game Pass.

Following an exclusive interview granted to the Automaton media, the director de Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio He talked about this while giving hints about Like a Dragon: Gaiden and other aspects of the saga.

Apparently, Masayoshi Yokoyama liked the sales of this latest game in the Like a Dragon saga. He says that “they have been surprisingly good”, that it was very well received and that because of that they were able to do more events.

But leaving this aside, Yokoyama also talked about the tremendous volume of content in Infinite Wealth and if we can wait for the game on Game Pass; although it seems to be negative.

Going into detail about the volume of content that Infinite Wealth has, he says: “First of all, the main story is long. It has two main protagonists and numerous other characters.

So the number of secondary stories related to each of them is considerable”, but then mentions Dondoko Island and 'Bucket List' with “additional and substantial content to be independent games depending on how they are played.”

But of course, both are optional and like everything secondary content in the Like a Dragon saga It can be skipped to just play the main story: “You can play the side stories to feel the volume,” he says.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and its endless duration

But after talking about this, he ends up saying: “This has been kept intact with Infinite Wealth. Plus, if you try to get through it all, it may never end”; and if Yakuza: Like a Dragon was already huge, wait until you see this one.

This is what they tell Yokoyama, who responds: “Just from the debugging process, I can say that Infinite Wealth takes 'endless' to a whole new level.”

And after this they ask him about Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth en Game Passalthough it does not seem to be a definitive no: “At the moment, there are no plans for Infinite Wealth to come to Game Pass.

This is related to what was mentioned before, but in the case of Gaiden. I thought of Game Pass as a way to 'give users drawn our calling card.' That is, create new fans of the Yakuza saga through Kiryu.

“Game Pass turned out to be a very good method to invite new users to interact with the saga,” after which it is compared to Larian Studios and Baldur's Gate 3; GOTY 2023 winner.

They themselves said: “We made a great game, so I think we have to pay a fair price for that, and I think that's right”, something that Yokoyama emphasizes: “I understand very well the reasons for their decision. I think that each title has its own objectives and appropriate ways of offering itself to users.

But first of all, he warns: “If I wanted to complete only the main story of Infinite Wealth, it would take 3-4 days without sleep. That means no sleep, detours and almost no side story. So please, enjoy the game little by little. little, without losing any sleep.

It is clear that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth promises to be practically “interminable” for all content what's there and It is confirmed that it will not come to Game Pass. Ready for Hawaii?