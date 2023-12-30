SEGA's Yakuza franchise has been characterized by offering a dramatic plot with a tinge of irreverence that was pronounced with the saga of Ichiban Kasuga in Like a Dragon and that SEGA decided to take as its main line. Added to the list of eccentricities is a parody of Pokémon.

There is no doubt that the next installment of the series, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealthwill be the most enormous, but also the most irreverent and funny.

The title had already confirmed that it would include a parody game mode Animal Crossingwith everything and colorful activities that characterize the series of Nintendo. Well, the game will have another extravagant and robust game mode and it will be another parody of Pokémon: Sujimon.

Don't forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 51 of 2023

What is Sujimon from Like a Dragon, the Pokémon parody?

Los Sujimon They are dangerous individuals who Ichiban Kasuga can be found in Hawaii. Similar to a good trainer PokémonIchiban will be able to befriend these creatures and train them by giving them the nutritional drink Sujimunch to participate in 3 vs 3 battlesin which Ichiban will order them what to do.

The objective? Dethrone the world champions Sujimon: los Discreet Four and the Sujimon Masterclear references to the Elite Four (High Command) and the Champion of the games.

This mode can be unlocked once the player progresses enough through the story. Sujimon and receive the Sujimancerwhich will offer the ability to summon Sujimon in combat.

Unlike Pokémonlos Sujimon will not have to be captured with a Poké Ballbut it will be necessary to give them a Suji Gift when they appear from time to time after a battle in Hawaii. The more powerful the Sujimonthe more powerful the ability Sujimanceraccording to the SEGA statement (via Gematsu).

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will have a Pokémon-inspired mode

It will be possible to recruit Sujimon buying them or using tickets gachapon at certain points. As if that were not enough, there will also be raids Sujimonwhich will guarantee the recruitment of a new Sujimon.

In addition to being able to train them with Sujimunchyou can take the Sujimon to the Dondoko Farmlocated in the Dondoko Islandwhere they can level up and even help in the island's activities while improving their relationship with Ichiban.

In case you missed it: ¿Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth llegará a Xbox Game Pass?

What do you think of the parody that Like a Dragon will make of Pokémon? Tell us in the comments.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will debut on January 26, 2024 and will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.

Related video: Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – Reveal Trailer | Xbox Showcase 2023 – Reveal Trailer

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News