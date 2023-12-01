SEGA has published a new trailer dedicated to the story of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth in which we can appreciate the English dubbing.

The trailer shows for the first time Daniel Dae Kim as Masataka Ebina and Danny Trejo as Dwight. Ebina is the leader of the Seiryu clan, a yakuza organization whose president is currently in prison. Dwight, the leader of the Hawaiian Barracuda gang, oversees the world’s largest counterfeit goods market, aided by his business acumen and his razor-sharp machete.

Let’s remember that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be available from January 26, 2024 su PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One e Series X|S.

