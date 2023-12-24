Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has dungeons that change randomly in each game, more than 140 new types of weapons and games that can lead to incredible moments in Hawaii and Yokohama; You encounter new enemies and “rare treasures and upgraded items.”

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is a month away from its release in PCSteam Deck, PS4, PS5 y Xbox, pero RGGS continues giving details of the new Kiryu y With benefit; this time the information is about your armas and the dungeons.

Through their official website they have updated the information on the Gotoku Studio after the recent Like a Dragon: Gaiden, which is expected to be enormous and extensive in terms of duration and what it covers in terms of playability.

Among these new details, there has been talk of the dungeons that will be able to be explored in the game, both in Hawaii and Yokohama, which serve as “strongholds for several ruffians.”

Ichiban Kasuga along with his allies will venture into a dungeon for the first time when trying to save missing people: “In Hawaii and Yokohama there are ruins that have become strongholds of various ruffians.

They are called 'dungeons' because of their danger and mystery, the surrounding residents distrust them,” can be read on the aforementioned page thanks to its translation from Japanese.

“Conquer the labyrinthine dungeon, where the structure and enemies are said to change every time, and hone your skills as you acquire rare treasures and upgraded items,” he concludes.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has a problem and it's called crime

Other interesting details are also the evolution of mercenaries, since instead of arriving and leaving after fulfilling their function, this time they stay a few turns of the combat; This smartphone function will improve as the game progresses.

“Call multiple cast members to take advantage of battles. The number of cast members you can call will increase as you progress through substories, etc.,” it says.

Lastly, it appears that weapons can also be crafted and upgraded, but a new printing function that even allows you to add special effects to them.

“In the game you can use weapons and materials to create more than 140 new weapons, in addition to strengthening them. The weapons you create are all powerful and cannot be bought in stores, so be foresighted and try to create them,” they say.

All this gives a touch of distinction to the work that aims to continue increasing the Yakuza franchise, now known as Like a Dragon in the West.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth llega el 26 de enero de Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 y PC, the same day to Game Pass. Their dungeons and more than 140 weapons Will they make you lose your mind?