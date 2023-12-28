After the Animal Crossing-style game mode (Dondoko Island), now the new installment of Like a Dragon confirms the return of a mode similar to Pokémon and Digimon.

What madness is upon us with Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the eighth installment of the Yakuza franchise, which will arrive in stores next month. Without a doubt, it aims to be the craziest and funniest game of the entire saga.

It will be the January 26, 2024 when Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu join forces in this chapter, which serves as a direct sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon and the spin-off Like a Dragon Gaiden.

From RGG Studio they already warn us that it is the longest game in the entire franchise. You will need three whole days without sleep to overcome its main story, not to mention secondary ones, secrets… and two additional game modes.

We already know one, with the name of Dondoko Island. Basically, it is a strange mix between Animal Crossing and GTA Onlinewhich allows us to manage our own island as if it were a life simulator.

But pay attention, because Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth brings back crazy gameplay from the previous installment. Sega and RGG Studio present the Sujimon.

Like a Dragon's ''Pokémon''

As you wander the streets of Hawaii, you may encounter some very peculiar individuals who will follow you wherever you go. Are the Sujimonsome people that you can recruit to form your own team of fighters.

But don't expect gangsters or expert fighters. Sujimon are strange individuals that you can convince to join you, and thus become the best Sujimon trainer.

No, it's not a joke (even though it's April Fool's Day). Players will be able to form your Sujimon teams and face other trainers in combates 3v3.

The goal of this game mode is to become the Sujimon Champion. To do this, you will have to defeat the Discrete Fourand then defeat Master Sujimonwhich is something like the High Command of the Pokémon League in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

This is all part of a new class, known as Trainer Sujimon. To recruit a new Sujimon, you can choose to give them a gift (Suji), or defeat them in Raids.

Hay five different types of Sujimon, and to achieve victory you will have to strategically plan your movements in combat. Obviously, these 3v3 battles are turn-based.

In the process, you will also have to train our Sujimon, make them level up, or even give them special items to enhance your attacks and abilities.

At the moment, we already know two of them: Freakalele (healer) y Giant Dosukoi (warrior). They are two of the Sujimon that Ichiban can recruit in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

In addition, we can send our Sujimon to Dondoko Island, to train (either riding a LEGO or facing a bull), and also forge social alliances with them.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the new installment of the Yakuza saga, which will land in PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y PC on January 26, 2024. According to the director of RGG Studio, at the moment it will NOT come to Xbox Game Pass.