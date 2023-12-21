Are you still confident that Lightyear will come up with a solar car? Then you haven't been paying that much attention these past few months. Part of the company went bankrupt at the beginning of this year and both the expensive Lightyear 0 and the cheaper Lightyear 2 were permanently discontinued. Yet the company did not close its doors: the company now wants to develop technology for other car manufacturers. And they have now secured an investment for that.

At the CES tech fair in Las Vegas, Lightyear got to talking with people from the South Korean companies Sunbo and Lighthouse. There was a click, and earlier this year the companies indicated that they wanted to invest. The agreement is now final. Sunbo spoke of an amount of 3.5 million euros in a letter of intent, but it is not clear whether this was also the final amount. Earlier this year, Lightyear already raised 8 million euros for the restart.

Dutch technology on cars from Kia and Hyundai?

Sunbo collaborates with, for example, Hyundai and Kia. Lightyear's CEO also calls the investment a broadening of access to the South Korean car market. When you see how well Kia and Hyundai have been doing in recent years, it sounds like a nice step for the Dutch company. “We strongly believe in the value that Lightyear brings in these crucial times and in their power to drive the market towards efficient solar electric vehicles,” said Sunbo's boss.