Light pollution is a problem that makes it difficult for both astronomy fans and science professionals. And that is without taking into account the ecological problems that it can cause in animals and plants. Fighting this problem is not easy, but now we have a new weapon. A map.

40 metros. The map recently created by a team from the Complutense University of Madrid and the International Research Center of Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals (CBAS) is, as the UCM explains, the first high-resolution calibrated light pollution map of the Peninsula Iberian.

The map also covers some of the island territories of Spain and Portugal: the Canary Islands, Madeira and the Balearic Islands. It does so by reaching great definition: 40 meters.

Color temperature. Another point that the authors of the map highlight is the fact that it also shows the estimate of the color temperature of the light emissions. This variable is important since lights that tend toward blue tones generate more pollution than warmer ones, which (paradoxically) have a lower color temperature.

SDGSAT-1. The images from which the map has been constructed have been captured by the SDGSAT-1 satellite (Sustainable Development Science Satellite 1). This satellite of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) was launched into orbit in November 2021 aboard a Long March 6 rocket from the Chinese province of Shanxi.

The satellite operates at an altitude of 505 kilometers, in sun-synchronous orbit. During Earth nights the satellite is capable of capturing thermal infrared images and glimmers.

RALAN-Map EU. The map has been created within the framework of the RALAN-Map EU project. This project has the explicit goal of generating better nighttime images of the Earth. The problem with the present ones, they explain, is that they are usually taken from satellites with monochrome sensors. As a consequence, relevant information is lost, such as color temperature.

It is not that there are no color images taken of the Earth's night from space, the problem is that, as those responsible for the project indicate, these are usually those taken from the International Space Station. These are images captured by DSLR or similar cameras and by the astronauts on board, so they present important limitations when it comes to being used systematically.

And used for what? Having an accurate image of our planet from the sky can serve, they continue to explain, for various functions, from studying the epidemiology of cancer to the protection of biodiversity, including citizen safety. The responsible team, they explain in a press release, will still continue working on improving the map created.

Problem of many. The problem of light pollution is increasingly worrying. This is an issue with ecological dimensions, since lights can affect animals and plants, altering their natural cycles, both day-night and seasonal.

Professional and amateur astronomers are also among those affected by this phenomenon. Light pollution forces astronomers to look for places as remote as possible to install their telescopes.

This is also one more on the list of problems they face, since it is not just about light, radio waves can also alter the ability of some telescopes to capture outer space, just like telescopes. The same satellites that orbit our planet can also hinder your shots.

Image | RALAN-MAP EU, Alejandro Sánchez de Miguel