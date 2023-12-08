If you like the open world, this game has everything you need.

Light no Fire will offer you a stunning new open world.

Join the conversation

The Hello Games developer has been in charge of offering users the well-known installment of No Man’s Sky and on this occasion, the team is willing to offer us “a true open world”. That seems to be what will happen with Light no Fire, a game that comes ready to offer you a completely unique adventure that will steal many hours of your life, so you better be prepared for this journey.

The team that is working on this title is not large, in fact, it is a small team of 12 people the one who is making this new adventure possible. From what you can see in the trailer that we will leave you a little below, it is a multiplayer world that is generated procedurally, so it seems that each game will be unique, we will see how that will affect the gaming experience, but seems like something cool.

Light no Fire offers you a truly impressive world

Exploration will be the order of the day, you will be able walk, dive and even fly to reach the most remote places of this new world. We know you’re here to see the new trailer, so just below these lines you can find it. Open your eyes wide because you will enjoy a lot of details that you will like, the appearance of Light no Fire is really impressive and attractive.

You’ve already seen it, it seems that there will be practically endless options to spend your time with friends. As we have told you, you are facing a multiplayer title, so you can make a group and enjoy the adventures that this installment will offer you. Of course, here you will also have to collect materials and build, since you are also facing a survival game that will test your survival skills. Don’t get lost or you could end up dead.

The Game Awards gala is being brutal, in fact, the long-awaited game that Hideo Kojima has prepared together with Xbox, OD, has even been presented. The number of surprises and good announcements that have been made has been really high. An impressive gala.

Join the conversation