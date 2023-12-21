We are now full of epic video game-themed hacking stories: just think of what happened in recent days around Insomniac Games, but perhaps one of the most famous hacker attacks among gamers has reached its epilogue.

Let's go back in time, to 2022, remembering the very famous leaked in GTA 6 leaked thanks to the dishonest work of a very young hacker who, after months of trials, received his final sentence, quite severe if we want.

Arion Kurtaj, the then eighteen-year-old who turned out to be autistic, finds himself forced to face a harsh sentence: thepsychiatric hospital for the rest of your life.

Lapsus$, the group of hackers led by the young man, entered the computer systems of Nvidia, Rockstar Games and Uber before the capture of the 18-year-old and it is assumed that the damage caused to these companies amounts to 10 million dollars.

The authorities said that the boy was not in the psychological condition necessary to stand trial, as demonstrated by multiple cases reports of violence collected during his detention pending a final sentence.

For this reason, we opted for one detention in a psychiatric hospital where specialized doctors will be able to keep an eye on the boy and protect himself and other people from his evident mental imbalance.