Antonio Orozco continues with a free place on his team. Javi Moya has been the next talent to take the stage, a great opportunity that makes him very excited.

Javi participated in La Voz 2019 on Antonio Orozco's team, reaching the Final, so he hoped that the coach would recognize him.

The talent has chosen Contigo, a song by Joaquín Sabina and as soon as it begins Antonio Orozco has turned his chair. Great moment!

The coach recognized him immediately: “Life has brought us together again, I can't believe it,” the coach said.

For Orozco it was one of the best performances of the night and with Javi he closes his team in La Voz: All Stars. That last!