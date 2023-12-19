For years, there has been discussion about whether the Xbox Game Pass model is sustainable, both for Microsoft and for the studios that put their projects on the service. Recently, the person in charge of one of the surprise improvements of 2023 talked about the benefits of this program and day 1 releases.

We are referring to Lies of P, the acclaimed soulslike that debuted in September 2023. Although in its original announcement it raised doubts due to its artistic style that was reminiscent of Bloodborne, it managed to make a name for itself and obtained 2 nominations in The Game Awards 2023 for its beautiful visual section and its RPG elements.

The project of NEOWIZ y Round8 arrived in stores in mid-September of this year, and was available Day 1 on the Xbox Game Pass service. Was it the right choice? During a recent interview, the director Jiwon Choi He reflected on the importance that Microsoft's initiative had in the launch of the project and its scope.

Lies of P Day 1 Release

The video game industry is a very competitive ecosystem, so standing out is a increasingly complicated task. This is particularly true for the new IPs who are looking for their place.

Along these lines, Jiwon Choi states that Xbox Game Pass is “one of the best options for us to put a game in the hands of a large community of players.” Obviously, it is likely that many people will be encouraged to give a title a chance if it is available at no additional cost in a service.

Lies of P was one of the best day 1 premieres of Xbox Game Pass in 2023

Although reaching more players is one of the biggest advantages of launching a game day 1 in the Microsoft program, the creative recognizes that the Xbox team also helped in the marketingone of the most expensive sections of the game marketing process.

“The Xbox team ran a wide range of marketing campaigns for Lies of P. I can't reveal the exact number here, but a lot of people They played our game through Xbox Game Pass. I think both parties obtained very good results with this collaboration,” Jiwon Choi highlighted in the talk.

Lies of P is a success and its story will continue

It is clear that NEOWIZ and Round8's strategy paid off. Lies of P sold 1 million copies one month after its launch. Its success will allow it to have a new DLC that will expand the narrative and possibly add new features to the playable section.

In addition, director Jiwon Choi announced that the Pinocchio soulslike will have a sequel, although he refrained from revealing more details about it.

But tell us, did you play this proposal through the subscription service? Let us read you in the comments.

