The success of Lies of P has been more than considerable and this is clear with the latest statements from the game director. The universe of this soulsborne could expand outside the video game.

Lies of P It arrived in the second half of the year and has quickly become one of the standout games of 2023. For many, one of the best soulslike games that have been seen in many years, this Pinocchio adventure has convinced fans.

So much so that Round8, the Korean development studio, has indicated that they are already working on a DLC and a sequel to Lies of P. We have adventures for Krat for a long time, but This gloomy universe could provide much more…

Lies of P adapted to new formats

Round8 knows this and a few suitors know it. In an interview with Game Rant, the game's director, Jiwon Choi, acknowledged that Lies of P could grow beyond video games accessing other multimedia formats.

The director claims to have received offers related to this, so in the future we could well see a film or series adaptation of Lies of P or even books about this game. It's still too early to tell, but the development team noted that they have many stories to tell.

There are surely stories that we couldn't fit into the game, and I think it makes players wonder if Round8 Studio is willing to develop those stories in different forms of media. We have already received offers from various parties in this regard.

It is too early to share a detailed plan on this. However, I think we can say that the studio is exploring options to continue the story of Lies of P in a positive way, the director concluded.

As for other news about this title, the creators of Lies of P are delighted with Xbox Game Pass and its role in the game's success. What do you think? Remember that if you haven't played it, Lies of P is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

If you like the genre, you should know that right now there is an avalanche of offers for soulslike fans with Steam discounting Lies of P itself, Elden Ring, Lords of the Fallen and many more games of this style.