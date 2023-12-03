The App Store Awards have allowed the NEOWIZ game to obtain its well-deserved recognition.

Lies of P is one of the best souls-like we’ve ever received.

Among the 2023 releases we can find high quality games, and to prove them we can review the nominees for The Game Awards 2023, among which we can find titles already recognized as part of the best games in history. Even so, in this event we have seen how several games have ended up being left out, and among them one of the most mentioned is Lies of P, and as we told you in our analysis, “it is a remarkable experience”, for which probably deserves any award it receives.

Unfortunately, and as we have already mentioned, it does not seem to be receiving much attention in this type of gala, but now it has finally received its deserved recognition, and in the App Store Awards 2023 it has managed to win the award for Best Mac Game of the Yearmanaging to stay above high quality titles such as Elex II or Return to Monkey Island.

We are talking about a game of great quality, which has managed to surprise all lovers of souls games, especially because, despite its overflowing setting, we are talking about a genre that He is not used to offering great works (leaving aside those developed by FromSoftware), and in this case they have broken the streak.

There is a DLC and a sequel on the way

After this overwhelming success, It was normal to think that NEOWIZ would want to offer more experiences related to this new IP, and that’s what’s going to happen. As confirmed by the studio itself, not only are they working on a DLC for the game, but they are also already planning a sequel to it, very important news for anyone who has enjoyed the adventures of Pinocchio.

Of course, we’ll have to wait a long time to see this sequel, although if we talk about the extra content for the original gamewe will probably learn more about it in the coming months, being able to set its launch for next year 2024.

If you have not yet played the first part, we recommend that we are talking about a game that is part of the Xbox Game Pass catalogso if you are a user of this service you should take advantage of this opportunity to play it before they decide to withdraw it.

