One of the typical Christmas sweets is the relevant roscón de Reyes, a roscón that is practically consumed during all the festivities and not only around the date of January 6.

And as usual, the OCU has put its main experts to work to try a good compendium of the roscones de Reyes that we can find in our favorite supermarkets.

Similar to last year, the majority of the roscones do not reach an excellent level, and this is because the supermarket roscones have a quality that is not at all comparable to that of a good artisan roscón, but at least yes they are cheaper.

The OCU experts have analyzed the composition and also the flavor of some of the packaged cream-filled roscones sold in the main supermarkets such as Alcampo, Carrefour, El Corte Inglés or Mercadona, taking into account different aspects such as labeling, quality of fats, flavor, aroma and texture, among others.

They highlight that 6 of the 13 roscones analyzed do not reach an acceptable ratingvery similar to the low level of this type of supermarket roscones that we saw last year.

They comment that to elucidate the quality, they take into account the filling, which can be cream, but in other cases it is replaced by mixtures of palm or coconut vegetable fats.

It also highlights that some kings roscones They abuse additives such as colorants, preservatives and emulsifiers.

And it should not surprise us when OCU experts point out that almost half of the roscones analyzed offer disappointing results.

These are the three best roscones from Reyes, according to the OCU

In the first position is the one from Lidl, whose name is “Lidl roscón de Reyes nata 100%”.

“It presents a well-fermented bun of a good size, with plenty of pearl sugar and a soft texture. Good smell of pastries, abundant presence of cream with balanced sweetness, the bun is tasty, the butter is appreciated and it has a pleasant orange blossom flavor,” comments an expert.

In addition to being the best, it is also one of the cheapest, given that the 750 g one is sold at 7.99 euros.

The second kings roscón The highest quality of those analyzed is that of Corte Inglés, called “Selection roscón de nata 100%”: “It also uses quality fats and is considered a good quality product.”

Unlike the previous one, you pay for quality, and nevertheless, the 850 g one is sold at 16.95 euros.

In third place is the “Dulce Noel” de Día, a Three Kings roscón with cream, already of average quality, although at an affordable price for most budgets.

At the bottom, the organization highlights the roscones de Reyes from Aldi's El Horno, which obtains the worst score in the study, and also below you can find those from Ahorramas' “obrador” and Eroski's.