Embracer Group continues to cut jobs at its owned studios: after chiuso Free Radical Design a few days ago, the Swedish holding company has fired about half the combined staff of 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks.

The confirmation came from 3D Realms founder Scott Miller (via Game Developer), but the news was also corroborated by many other former workers of the two companies, including sound designer Michael Markie and lead character artist Lars Bundvad-Åmodt, both of whom were fired. As reported by Eurogamermany developers have taken to social media to confirm the staff cuts and immediately start looking for a new job.

Recall that Embracer acquired both 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks in 2021however the crisis in the sector, and in particular the one that the Swedish holding is facing, have forced the company to cut hundreds of jobs.

Previous article

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game release date announced