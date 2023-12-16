Libro d'Oro srl, the “bible” of the loss-making aristocracy is ready to change its skin

The “bible” of the Italian aristocracy is not a big deal and perhaps for this reason it will change its skin. The 2022 budget of Libro d'Oro srla company based in Turin that publishes the blue volume where all the aristocratic families of the country are indicated with their genealogical branches and related updates, has in fact closed with a loss of 36 thousand euros (2021 had instead marked a small profit of 93 thousand euros) compared to sales dropped year on year from 189 thousand to 144 thousand euros.

Shareholders of the srl chaired by Fabrizio Antonielli d'Oulx and Costigliole are among others Princess Mafalda of Savoy-Aosta, Princess Olimpia Torlonia, Prince Vitaliano Borromeo Arese (related to John Elkann), Lucio Igino Zanon from Valgiurata, president and shareholder of Credito Emiliano, Marco Galateri from Genola, entrepreneur and investor (and brother of Gabriele, former president of Assicurazioni General), Moroello Diaz della Vittoria director of Aon Italia and Poste VitaFilippo Corsini of the Florentine patrician family of the same name and the wine entrepreneur Francesco Marone Cinzano.

The shareholders' meeting (representing 42% of the capital), which approved the budget unanimously a few weeks ago, was held in Rome in the Magistral Villa which belongs to the Sovereign Military Order of Malta (SMOM), made available by Fra' John T. Dunlap, appointed by Pope Francis as Lieutenant of Grand Master of the Smom. During the meeting it emerged that the 27th edition of the Golden Book will be printed in two years and that the company will not sue a publication of the same name published by Ettore Gallelli. But the important news is “an idea currently being examined by the board of directors – says the minutes – relating to establishment of an association”, because “joining one and leaving due to resignation or other reasons will be much easier and quicker than an LLC”.

