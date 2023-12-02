loading…

The Russian Supreme Court decided to ban the international LGBT public movement, labeling it as extremist. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Russia’s Supreme Court last Thursday decided to ban public movement LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) internationally and called them extremists.

According to the Supreme Court, this decision, which takes effect immediately, also impacts the campaign’s subsidiaries, without naming specific organizations.

Quoting the RT page, Saturday (2/12/2023), the following is a complete explanation of the reasons for the LGBT ban in Russia and the impact of this decision.

What Caused the LGBT Ban?

Over the past few years, Russia has gradually tightened laws regarding the spread of so-called “LGBT ideology” in the country led by President Vladimir Putin.

The first step to address this problem was taken in 2013, when the country banned the spread of “LGBT ideology” among minors.

The measure was strengthened last December, when the ban was extended to adults. Now anyone found guilty of promoting “non-traditional sexual relations,” transgenderism, or pedophilia will face hefty fines.

This summer, Russia also imposed a ban on gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy performed as part of the gender transition process. Additionally, the law prohibits changing gender details in public records.

What Drives the Supreme Court’s Decision?

The designation stems from a lawsuit filed by Russia’s Justice Ministry with the Supreme Court in early November, which argued that the LGBT movement’s activities qualified it as an “extremist group.”

According to the Ministry of Justice, this has, among other things, sown “social and religious discord” in the Russian state. The lawsuit, which the court is hearing behind closed doors, reportedly analyzes more than 20 volumes of material.