LG Electronics presented the new line of 4K UltraGear OLED gaming monitors for those looking for an engaging and immersive gaming experience. In particular, the new range includes the 32-inch 4K monitor (32GS95UE) with Dual-Hz and the 39” (39GS95QE) and 34” (34GS95QE) models with ultra-wide curved screens.

The 32″ 32GS95UE model is the first UltraGear monitor equipped with the new Dual-Hz function, which allows you to go from 4K (3,840 x 2,160) at 240 Hz to Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) at 480 Hz with a simple click. This new feature allows you to instantly apply the optimal combination of screen resolution and refresh rate based on the type of game you are playing, directly from the joystick. The new 32” UltraGear OLED also offers a response time of 0.03 ms (GtG) which helps reduce motion blur, improve clarity and make the gaming experience more dynamic.

The design and audio have also been designed to ensure maximum immersion. The 4-sided bezel-less design offers a full-screen view that doesn't distract from the gameplay while Pixel Sound technology and the front-facing audio system that integrates two woofers and support for DTS Virtual:X create an exhilarating three-dimensional soundscape. Built-in speakers behind the OLED panel eliminate the need for external speakers, freeing up valuable desk space.

Il monitor OLED da 34”, 34GS95QEwinner of the CES 2024 Innovation Award, e its 39” big brother, 39GS95QE, immerse the user in the gaming experience thanks to their 800R curved OLED displays, 21:9 cinematic aspect ratio and UltraWide Quad HD resolution (3,440 x 1,440). The 4-sided bezel-less design and Anti-Glare & Low Reflection coating ensure immersion and comfort while the 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.03 ms (GtG) response time ensure a smooth and super gaming experience reactive.

The new gaming monitors adopt the Unity Hexagonal design which combines elegant aesthetics with efficient cable management. The thin “L”-shaped support, introduced this year, allows you to adjust inclination, height and rotation, ensuring installation flexibility and maximum ergonomics; furthermore, thanks to its small size it takes up less space on the desk while remaining firm and stable. Finally, the elegant design helps to give the monitors a futuristic look.

The new 2024 UltraGear OLED gaming monitor line also includes two 45″ monitors and one 27″ monitor (45GS95QE, 45GS96QB and 27GS95QE). Thanks to their high refresh rate, fast response times and exceptional image quality, these monitors meet the expectations of the most demanding consumers. All three models are VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified and offer high-brightness displays with rich, deep blacks and crisp detail even in the darkest gaming environments.

In particular, the 45” 45GS96QB allows gamers to immerse themselves in their favorite games thanks to the perfect combination of a curved OLED display (800R) with UltraWide QHD resolution and integrated speakers. The 27GS95QE model, however, is the ideal solution for those with smaller spaces thanks to its 27″ flat-screen OLED display with all the specifications and features necessary for high-level gaming.