2023 is not over yet, but the dates of the events are already ready. holidays and long weekends of 2024. The Federal Labor Law (LFT) establishes in its article 74 that Any person who works on those designated days must receive a triple payment in compensation.

What are those days? The 2024 calendar indicates that they are bridge days the following:

January 1st The first Monday in February in commemoration of February 5th The third Monday in March in commemoration of March 21st May 1st September 16th The third Monday in November in commemoration of November 20th December 25th that determine the federal and local electoral laws, in the case of ordinary elections, to carry out the electoral day

If the company you work for asks you to work on a mandatory day of rest, it must pay you your salary for the day, plus double your salary.

The last holiday remaining in 2023 is Christmas, which will be Monday, December 25. The first of 2024 will be New Year’s Day, which will fall on Monday, January 1.

