December is the last month of the year and it also has a long weekend, day of rest what should be rewarded with an extra payment in case the workers have to work that day.

All people wait with excitement for the end of year holidays to arrive, since they mean togetherness, spending time with loved ones, and above all, taking a break from obligations. However, there are jobs in which work has to continue for various reasons, and with this, an extra payment must come, as determined by the Federal Labor Law. (LFT).

According to the LFT, Christmas It is a day off for workers in Mexico. This means that those who work normally must receive their day's pay plus double their salary, for appearing on the official calendar.

For December 24, the conditions are different, since work is carried out as usual, and normal pay is paid.

The Federal Labor Law, in its article 74, establishes days as mandatory rest for Mexican workers to all those on this list. Christmas, that is, December 25, does appear.

January 1st The first Monday in February in commemoration of February 5th The third Monday in March in commemoration of March 21st May 1st September 16th The third Monday in November in commemoration of November 20th December 25th ( this year it falls on a Monday) The one determined by the federal and local electoral laws, in the case of ordinary elections, to carry out the election day

