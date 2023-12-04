The Lexus presented to the Kenshiki Forum di Bruxelles its future strategy, focusing onelectric without abandoning hybrid powertrains. The transition for Lexus promises to be gradual, following the evolution of marketmaintaining the production of the systems ibridi full e plug-in for a few years. In parallel, it will introduce new fully electric platforms, on which new models will be developed such as a sedan anticipated by concept LF-ZC and an SUV derived from LF-ZL. In the future of the brand there is great attention to digitalization, with Lexus introducing the new proprietary operating system, Arenewhich will manage all aspects of the car, including powertrain, infotainment and safety systems.

New Lexus electric cars

Lexus’ goal is to launch on the market new electric carsto become a 100% battery electric vehicle (BEV) brand globally by 2035and even earlier in Europe, by 2030 if market conditions allow it. The concepts presented at the Kenshiki Forum in Brussels go precisely in this direction and anticipate the forms of one Berlin and of a SUV battery operated. Specifically, the LF-ZC prefigures a futuristic sedan scheduled for 2026.

Lexus LF-ZC concept

The LF-ZL instead it is a study for a luxury man Electric SUV which aims to offer a deep connection between people, mobility and society. The fully digital cockpits have an intuitive interface for the driver, with the steering controller using exclusive technology One Motion Grip di Lexus.

The commands are grouped on digital screens on the driver’s sides, allowing quick access to the various functions, from assisted driving to comfort controls. Digital rear-view mirrors and a large monitor for entertainment and mobility apps for the front passenger are an integral part of the concepts.

Fully digital Lexus cockpit of the future

Lexus also with its electric strategy will introduce a new high-performance lithium-ion battery which should offer a charging time 10 to 80% approximately 20 minutes and an autonomy of approx 800 km (WLTP cycle). A low-cost battery will also be available, to increase the attractiveness of these models also from an economic point of view.

Lexus LF-ZC electric sedan

The Lexus LF-ZC is a concept that anticipates the shapes and technologies of a future one electric sedan scheduled for 2026. Characterized by a streamlined design fastbackthe real innovation lies in the shared platform created using the gigacasting. This method simplifies the production of the frame with few printed parts, reducing costs and improving structural rigidity.

The modular platform includes a central section for the battery, coupled with a front and tail of variable dimensions to adapt to the different lengths of the cars. The LF-ZC also introduces new infotainment technologies, such as the operating system Arenetogether with advanced driver assistance systems (Adas).

Lexus LF-ZC concept posteriore 3/4

Inside the concept, between the panels of carbon fiberare present approximately ten screensincluding those for the instruments, the multimedia system, digital rear-view mirrors, rear passengers and a touchscreen in the center console for managing the car’s functions.

Luxury electric SUV

The LF-ZL, which stands for Lexus Future Zero-emission Luxury, is a preview of a future high-end electric SUV. During Kenshiki Forum di Bruxelles no precise timing for the launch was provided, but some details of the car were indicated by the manufacturer.

Lexus LF-ZL concept

The interior will stand out due to the extensive use of bamboo as a material for trims and inserts, taking advantage of its rapid growth and sustainability for various automotive components. The next generation of batteries also aims to offer an autonomy of 800 km in the WLTP cycle and fast charging (from 10% to 80% in less than 20 minutes), setting new standards for the electric cars of the future.

Lexus Arenas Operating System

The new operating system Arene from Lexus promises new entertainment experiences and advanced connectivity. Taking advantage of theartificial intelligencevoice recognition will allow immediate responses to commands, providing personalized suggestions similar to a personal assistant always available.

Lexus’ new Arena operating system uses artificial intelligence

Thanks to the ability to learning habits of the driver, app preferences and favorite functions, the system will automatically activate the routines without explicit requests.

Foto Lexus concept LF-ZC e LF-ZL

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK