This week the Level-5 Vision 2023 II was held, in which an update on the launch windows of different games from the studio was given. Now, the date on which the new Level-5 event will take place during 2024 has been confirmed.

The new installment of Inazuma Eleven will be one of the protagonists

As you probably remember, it was at the end of October when Level-5 celebrated its 25th anniversary, so it’s still partying while it finishes developing long-awaited installments of its main franchises, such as Inazuma Eleven and Professor Layton, among others.

Now, and after the bad news with several delays that were shared in the last event, it has been confirmed that Level 5 Vision 2024 will be in April of next year, so fans of its sagas will only have to wait a few months.

These are the games Level-5 is working on

It is worth mentioning that the event will most likely focus on the Beta test of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, which will be shared shortly before, although it is also expected that there will be talk of more specific launch windows for FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time and DECAPOLICE.

In addition, the community wants more details to be shared about Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, a game that will arrive until 2025 and could still hold several surprises.

We will continue to wait to find out everything that is announced in the company’s new digital event. In the meantime, we invite you to stay informed about everything related to Level-5 at this link.

What surprises do you think there will be in that presentation? Tell us in the comments.

