Letterboxd, the social media platform for movie lovers, has just introduced an exciting new feature: movie showtimes for its users in the US, UK, Ireland, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. This tool will allow cinemas to connect with users around the world, without losing the magic of the cinema experience.

Letterboxd co-founder Matthew Buchanan expressed his excitement about this addition. And he highlighted how The platform seeks to be the definitive destination when choosing which movie to watch next. After recognizing that, during the time of the pandemic, schedules were not a priority due to the decrease in visits to cinemas, now with the return of the public to theaters it was the right time for this function.

Will movie tickets be able to be purchased from this platform?

The plataforma Letterboxd has partnered with Assemble (an aggregator covering 9,000 screens, including major chains like Regal and Cinemark) to offer this tool. Additionally, theaters not included in Assemble can submit their own showtimes to the aggregator.

Letterboxd has been a space for movie buffs since 2011. But Its popularity has grown enormously in recent years. Especially, with its segments such as “Four favorites”, where public figures and common users share their favorite movies, generating great interaction in the community.

Although Tickets cannot be purchased directly through Letterboxd, access to movie times at local theaters expands its usefulness. According to Matthew Buchanan, 87% of its premium users attend the cinema at least once a month, with 39% going three or more times. This addition aims to make it easier for users to watch their most anticipated movies on the big screen, reinforcing the relationship between the platform and the cinematographic experience in theaters.

