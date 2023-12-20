The on-board video published on social media (and then removed) framed them: they were speeding at almost 240 per hour with crazy driving and, by crossing the road, they also caused a “road block”. Now they risk suspensions of up to 3 years, fines of up to 20 thousand euros and even imprisonment

December 20, 2023

Unfortunately, it is not the first time that we find ourselves commenting on such unedifying episodes for the motorcycling community. Four Venetian centaurs have been identified and reported following the publication on social media by one of them of the video in which they showed their feats and which we had already told you about last July. It was of little use to remove it from the platforms a few days later when instead of appreciation for them, indignation took over. The title “Let's go and be criminals in Val di Cembra” perhaps it must have sounded like a boast to the four who evidently wanted to boast of what they did last June on the streets of Trentino. The video portrayed the four motorcyclists who left from Veneto competing with overtaking all the way from the Adige Valley to the municipality of Castello Molina di Fiemme, putting their own safety and that of other road users at risk. In addition to their illogical speeds, with peaks close to 240 km/h, and their reckless conduct, to say the least, they also made themselves protagonists of a “roadblock” stopping at the entrance of a tunnel to prevent cars from passing and rejoicing because there were no “cops”. If the madness of these gestures wasn't enough, they also decided to show them to the whole world, thus signing their own condemnation.

The investigations and what they risk now



As anticipated, the attempt to remove the video from social media was of little avail when indignation began to grow among the residents of Val di Cembra who unfortunately know very well the danger of those roads due to reckless conduct. THE Carabinieri of the Operational Unit of the Cavalese Company they managed to download it in time and analyze it until they were able to identify with an absolute degree of certainty the four protagonists to whom it is now contested the crime of competition as the clear desire to excel one over the other emerged. This specifically concerns the art. 9 ter CdS d. lgs. 30 April 1992 n. 285 (ban on speed racing with motor vehicles) and is a crime punishable by imprisonment from six months to a year and with the fine from 5,000 euros to 20,000 euroswith the additional administrative sanction of license suspension for one to three years. That's not all because the conviction would also be provided for confiscation of all vehicles registered to them and used for the “race”.

The four protagonists were perhaps convinced that they were simply doing a “stunt”, not realizing that in addition to putting their own lives and those of others at risk, they were committing more than one crime. Yet they themselves tell us this in the title of their video. On Motoit we are all motorcyclists and there is no point in embroidering hypocrisy: we like speed, it attracts us and often it is even difficult for us to respect road limits. But here we are far beyond looking for driving pleasure or exceeding the speed limit by a few kilometres, here we are faced with driving, as the video says, like criminals. We know that conduct of this type existed well before the advent of social media and action cameras which magnify the gravity of the facts even further. They existed and exist, but today more than ever they have become intolerable.