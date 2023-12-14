Two years and a half. That is how long MG has been selling cars in our country. The company of British origin, which was rescued by the Chinese conglomerate SAIC, has managed carve out an important niche in our country with a very simple strategy: sell affordable vehicles.

So much so that, without knowing the data for December, the MG ZS is the third best-selling car so far this year, very close to the Toyota Corolla, second classified, which has only sold 153 more units. Among gasoline models, it is the second best-selling car and, for the first time, in the month of August, a Chinese car led the list of best-selling cars.

The company has also made a name for itself among electric cars with the MG4 Electric. Considered one of the best options in terms of autonomy/price ratio, it has settled into third position among the best sellers so far this year, as “the first of the mortals”, as Tesla continues to play in another league in terms of It refers to registrations.

All these milestones have made MG one of the companies with the most sales potential. This year it has tripled its registrations, compared to last year. But the company issues a warning: they want to continue growing. And they point to Toyota.

MG, going for the ECO market

The message was launched by Pedro García, general director of MG Spain. “We are going to break the monopoly on hybridization in Spain at an affordable price. We are targeting the monopolist,” García said in words reported by Expansión.

The challenge is important. García points out that MG's objective is to consolidate a market share of 5%. That would mean that the Chinese company will be selling around 40,000 vehicles. An ambitious figure since at the end of the year they will close at around 27,000 registrations, if they continue the current progression.

For next year, MG aspires to maintain a 4% market share but they do not give up dreaming of the aforementioned 5%. If they achieve this, they would be very close to generalists like Citroën, Dacia or Renaultwhich usually range between 40,000 and 50,000 registrations, depending on the launches each year.

To achieve this, MG points to the technology that is growing the most. The ECO vehicle already represents 28% of sales in our country. Ahead of diesel (24%) and increasingly closer to gasoline (30%). If we continue at this pace, the self-charging hybrid and microhybrid (they are counted in the same category) will surpass these two pure combustion technologies.

García has confirmed that in 2024 they will arrive with a huge battery of releases. MG assures that it will go on sale 10 new models in 2024three of them being self-charging hybrids, clearly expanding the target audience.

In the hybrid market with ECO label (self-charging hybrid and microhybrid), toyota domina with an iron fist. The Japanese are the brand that sells the most cars in Spain (73,560 units so far in 2023) and, in this technology, they are outstanding leaders, occupying the first two places and, so far this year, with the third place within striking distance. just 24 units. The Toyota Corolla, C-HR and Yaris Cross, which fight for the top three positions, are joined by the Toyota Yaris, which also makes it into the top 10 best-selling hybrids in Spain.

The movement makes a lot of sense. If we look at the list of the 10 best-selling hybrid cars, we will find that only the Nissan Qashqai and the Kia Sportage, in addition to the Toyota models, are self-charging hybrids. The remaining four cars are mild hybrid vehicles and, in addition, these two cars also have versions of this type.

That is, the cheapest self-charging hybrid The list is, at the moment, the Toyota Yaris for which you have to pay more than 22,000 euros. For a Corolla or a Yaris Cross you have to pay at least 25,000 euros. And the C-HR already costs over 30,000 euros, like the versions with this technology of the Nissan Qashqai and the Kia Sportage.

The gap that MG has is enormous if, as it claims, it can offer three new models with this technology at contained prices. It will do so with launches in the B segment, B-SUV and C-SUV, where the self-charging hybrid makes more sense due to its intensive use in the city.

The strategy, in Spain, is clear: The self-charging hybrid “This is what customers are demanding.. 70% of the cars in Madrid or Barcelona sleep on the street and there is no possibility of plugging them in at night, even though we are making progress in public charging points,” García assured Expansión.

