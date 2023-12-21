After being presented a few years ago, the European Super League is back on track after the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has ruled in favor of the creation of the competition, which is why it is presented as an alternative to the current Champions League organized by UEFA. There are still many questions to know, but along with this judicial resolution there has also come a update on what the format would be like and one of those promises that makes us smile: the competition's football matches will be watched for free.

All Super League matches are free

The CJEU has given green light for the creation of the Super League, considering that the necessary authorization from UEFA may be illegal. «The rules of FIFA and UEFA, which make any project for a new club football competition, such as the Super League, subject to prior authorization and which prohibit clubs and players from participating in it, under penalty of sanctions, “They are illegal.”

The new European Super League has the ambition of aspiring to be the most exciting football competition in the world and to do so it needs to pick up the gauntlet of the current popularity of the Champions League, the most important competition in the world at the football club level (which the Liberators forgive us). This will require a large fan base and, for this, what better than to be able to watch the European competition for free.

In a system that increasingly resembles the Euroleague basketball game (also managed between clubs and not by FIBA ​​Europe), the competition gets rid of two of the great controversies in its initial announcement and which led to 10 of the 12 founding clubs ending up abandoning the project on different dates (currently, only Real Madrid and FC Barcelona remain firm). We are talking about a participation system based on sporting merit, with promotions and relegations between three different divisions of the Super League, and complementarity with the dispute of the national leagues of the participating countries, since this competition would continue to be played during the week, reserving the weekends for the national leagues.

But leaving aside the sporting aspect, let's go to the surprise announcement that interests us at the broadcasting level, which is precisely that free broadcasting. In a presentation after overcoming the obstacle of European justice, the CEO of A22 and the Super League, Bernd Reichart, has promised the creation of a streaming platform where you can watch all the games for free.

Hello from the A22 Press Conference with our CEO Bernd Reichart on our proposal for a new #SuperLeague. He is presenting details on the new competition format and how we plan to enable fans to view live matches for free on our new state-of-the-art digital streaming platform.… https://t.co/YTJB219IT8 December 21, 2023 • 1:32 p.m.

«Access to football matches has in some cases become prohibitively expensive. We are leaving many fans behind. We want to change this. This is a unique opportunity to rethink how football is presented to fans and connect them to clubs and teams like never before. A22 proposes the creation of a unified and direct streaming platform for fans that will be the meeting place for fans to share their passion, connect with clubs and players, find the latest news and, most importantly, to watch live matches for free«.

Watching the Champions League is very expensive

When it comes to the costs of watching European football right now, Bernd Reichart is right. In the case of Spain, right now We only have two options to watch the Champions League League legally: Movistar and Orange, to whom it resells the rights owned by the blue operator.

This implies that we need to be customers blue or orange to have access to all the matches of the maximum continental competition. The only caveat is to subscribe to the new Movistar Plus+, heir to Movistar Plus+ Lite, which allows you to watch one match per day regardless of the operator, a novelty that has only been available since this season.

Watching football on Movistar, for example, we would need basic connectivity and the cheapest would be miMovistar Max, with 600 Mbps fiber and two mobile lines plus TV. This costs €57.90/month. To this we would have to add the 11 euros per month for Movistar Plus+ (necessary to enjoy other TV content) and 21 euros more per month for the Champions and Europa League Pack, so in no case would we pay less than 89.90 euros/month (and prices will increase from January 2024). If you also want the Todo Fútbol package so you don't miss LaLiga and the Copa del Rey, it goes up to 113.90 euros per month.

As to Orange, almost more of the same: the Home Football rate includes 1 Gbps fiber, Orange TV with more than 90 channels and access to all LaLiga and Champions matches, among other football competitions. This has a cost of 80.95 euros per month.