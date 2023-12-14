Leonardo: two agreements for the future of Defense

On the one hand, we are witnessing the emergence of a “strategic collaboration” for the development of the first armored vehicle, the result of the synergy between European companies. On the other hand, the first agreement was signed between Italy, the United Kingdom and Japan for the project of the latest generation Tempest fighter. These important news are reported by Repubblica. Leonardo, the second Italian manufacturing group by number of employees and leader in the Defense, Security and Aviation sector, is involved in both initiatives.



Read also: Leonardo, strategic agreement signed with KNDS

In the past few hours, the alliance between Knds, a Franco-German company, and Leonardo was announced in Rome. The objective is clear: the creation of a joint venture to develop an innovative armored vehicle, within the Main Battle Tank program, based on the development of the German Leopard 2. Leonardo will be responsible for digitalization and electronic components. This collaboration is part of a broader context linked to the creation of a European Defence.

Read also: Leonardo: success of the AW09 helicopter announced in Europe

Overnight, the convention was signed between the governments of Rome, Tokyo and London for the development of the Tempest, confirming the commitment made by the three countries a year ago. This agreement will now be submitted to the respective parliaments for approval. So far, Italy has invested over 7 billion euros in the project. The Italian Defense Minister, Crosetto, before leaving for Japan, declared that it is an “agreement favorable to Italy, otherwise I wouldn't go and sign it…”. This represents the key point: the three countries involved will have to distribute investments, research, patents, development and related activities. This division will not only concern the Tempest project, which Leonardo manages the Italian part, but will also involve all the advanced technology that will arise from it.

Although we will get more details today, it seems that all parties involved are satisfied and have reached an agreement that guarantees a Italy, the United Kingdom and Japan each have a 33% share in the project. Tempest/Gicap's headquarters will be in London, while Italy will have the first rotating presidency to supervise the project. The possibility of bringing on board new partners, such as Saudi Arabia, remains uncertain, with the British pushing for this opening while Italy and Japan remain cautious.



Subscribe to the newsletter