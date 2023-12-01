Leo Harlem was predestined to dedicate himself to the world of humor, since his birth, the surname Feliz has accompanied him throughout his life.

The one from Marrosa del Sil has said that his beginnings in the world of comedy were due to renting an apartment while working as a waiter. “Near the apartment there was a place where they suggested I perform and it worked,” Harlem confessed.

About the type of humor that Joaquín’s guest, the rookie, likes to do is everyday humor. “I don’t mind being told that it’s ‘cuñao’ humor because it’s what I want to do,” Harlem said about his monologues referring to everyday situations.

Since his childhood, the comedian has assured that he was the funny guy in the class and as a reference in the world of humor he has wanted to highlight Gila above everyone else, although he also considers himself passionate about graphic humor.

Fame is something about which the guest is grateful, always valuing the kindness of people. For Leo Harlem there is only one bittersweet part of fame, the one that you can find at night after certain hours.

We know little about the artist’s personal life, but Leo Harlem wanted to bare his heart with Joaquín Sánchez and told him about the person with whom he shares his life. “We’ve been together more years than a river bank,” the Leonese has joked about their romantic relationship.

After the interview with the Rookie, the time has come for the masterclass. In it, the mentor has taught Joaquín to improvise with humor about current news and they have ended up facing each other in a fun duel of jokes dressed as cowboys.

Leo Harlem and Joaquín relaxed after the masterclass sharing a table with David Fernández, Lorena Castell and Edu Soto. Comedians have remembered the historic moment experienced at Eurovision by David Fernández as Chiquilicuatre, “talent triumphed,” they have come to say.

Joaquín’s big moment came with his debut as a stand-up comedian with Leo Harlem in the audience.

The Rookie has taken the stage putting all his art and conquering those present with a monologue about the first times in life.

Fun, close and full of laughter, this was Leo Harlem’s visit to Joaquín, the rookie.