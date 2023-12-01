Leo Harlem has become Joaquín’s mentor to teach him how to do a monologue. The Leonese has given the Rookie some advice and has made him practice with real news stories.

The comedian explained to the Rookie the reason why jokes are used in a monologue, “you do it to spin or to conclude a story,” Leo Harlem confessed.

Joaquín has confessed that he loves jokes and the guest has suggested that they do a duel with jokes.

Dressed as cowboys, before starting with the jokes, Joaquín has a fit of laughter at Leo Harlem’s occurrence, “if they see me dressed like that, they’ll lasso me, not the calves,” the guest said. before his cowboy look.

The former soccer player has a hard time concentrating due to the guest’s speed, but finally the duel of jokes starts against Leo Harlem. Who will take it?