That's right, Mario Is Missing continues to leave us news decades after its premiere. This one has really surprised us recently, Super Mario fans!

Super Mario

Is about the PC version of Mario is Missing, where the character Lemmy Koopa is not present. Despite this, unused voice lines were discovered in the game files but give Lemmy a deep, cocky voice, which contrasts with his flamboyant character design. It is believed that this could have been intentional.

It is undoubtedly interesting to find unused resources that offer a different perspective of a well-known character. The dichotomy between Lemmy Koopa's deep, cocky voice with Lemmy Koopa's cartoonish design could have added a layer of complexity to the character, potentially exploring a different facet of his personality. These findings sometimes reveal creative intentions or unimplemented ideas that spark interesting discussions about character construction in video games like this one.

Here you can see it:

The PC version of Mario is Missing does not contain Lemmy Koopa. However, unused voice lines for him exist in the game’s files, giving him a smug, deep voice that (possibly intentionally) clashes with his goofy character design. pic.twitter.com/nEoKpQJ3Ro — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) December 23, 2023

