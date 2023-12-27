LEGO Fortnite It has become one of the most enjoyed games of the moment, by millions of players who gather almost daily on the Epic Games game servers and immerse themselves in hours and hours of exploration, adventure and unique content.

Already a couple of days old, this version of the Fortnite game, has brought many interesting updatesand in the world of LEGO Fortnite We find materials and objects in abundance to be able to progress and build our legacy.

That is why this entry is built with the objective of bringing together the players of the game and having them comment on what, in their opinion, would be the LEGO Fortnite object most useless of all, and the most useless. In fact, the debate has been served on networks and in Fortnite community channels for days.

Some say that the bone It would be the most useless material/object in our adventure in the game, since there are others that are much better and relatively easy to obtain. However, we leave this entry open to debate and that you leave us your opinions on the matter, since it is very subjective to enter into analyze this situationand there is nothing better than listening to the community to form an even more consolidated opinion.