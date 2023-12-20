It is a fact that LEGO Fortnite It has captured the attention of millions of players in a way that a game has not managed to do for a long time. Epic Games This time it has hit the nail on the head (again) with what players might be interested in investing dozens of hours of entertainment and fun on their servers. A few days ago we brought you a guide about the game's villager system, today we will tell you how you can get sand wolves to form sand claws in the game.

Where do we find sand wolves?

In LEGO Fortnite We will have a world with several biomes and different types of enemies. Locating sand wolves is not an overly complicated task, and we can get great rewards. The only thing we have to do before the confrontation is to prepare very well, since if they give us a few hits they can easily finish us off. They are located in the desert biome. They are different from prairie wolves and somewhat rarer in number.

How to get sand claws

The most effective way to get these items would be to face the sand wolves in the desert. Be careful not to let them surround you and try to take them on one by one. The most effective way to achieve this will be by building a short sword. This sword can be forged at a sawmill in the village, and the artisan recipes initials of the game, will serve us for this purpose. Another way is to create a shield.

The system is simple, we block the wolf's attack, thus giving us vital time to counterattack until it attacks us again. When you do, We will block with our shield and then attack, and so on until we achieve victory.