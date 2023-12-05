The new free-to-play game mode will be available from this Thursday, December 7.

LEGO Fortnite is now a reality

Join the conversation

It’s only been a few days since the start of Chapter 5 of Fortnite, although the truth is that The new season of the title will not only stand out for its playable noveltiesas well as a renewed map with unpublished mechanics and with Solid Snake from Metal Gear and Peter Griffin from the animated series Family Guy as new skins, since the free-to-play is ready to add three very striking games.

LEGO Fortnite will present its cinematic trailer tomorrow, Wednesday, December 6 at 4:00 p.m. (Peninsular time) as the first preview of the game mode jointly developed by Epic Games and The Lego Group. While it is true that the title will not be integrated into Fortnite until Thursday, December 7, tomorrow it will be possible to know the first details of “the definitive LEGO adventure of survival and creation”, as has been anticipated until now.

LEGO Fortnite will take players to “vast open worlds where the magic of LEGO building and Fortnite collide” and “encourage creativity, experimentation and collaboration through gameplay”, while the battle-royale has incorporated with its update 28.00 more than 1200 costumes with a LEGO style that have been added to the usual style of each one.

Two new game modes come to Fortnite

Beyond LEGO Fornite, Epic Games is ready to add two additional game modes that will enhance free-to-play. In this way, on Friday, December 8, it will be launched Rocket Racing, a new game within Fortnite developed by Psyonix, the studio behind Rocket League. In its case, this new title will be “a supersonic arcade racing game where players drift, fly and boost with friends across an ever-growing selection of tracks.”

Finally, on Saturday, December 9, it will be launched Fortnite Festival, a third title to revolutionize the battle-royale. In its case, it is a musical game developed by Harmonix, makers of Rock Band. The title will allow players to play in a band with other players or alone.

Join the conversation