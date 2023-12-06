The new battle-royale game mode premieres tomorrow, Thursday, December 7.

LEGO Fortnite premieres tomorrow, Thursday, December 7

As planned, LEGO Fortnite has presented its cinematic trailer on his own YouTube channel. While it is true that the new game mode included in the free-to-play has not released a website or shared details of its operation, in its first video it anticipates the appearance of its world and a brief introduction to the reason for its games.

LEGO Fortnite It can be played starting tomorrow, Thursday, December 7 at a time to be specified within the Fortnite game itself, although this new title is important to the point of having its own social networks. Developed jointly by Epic Games and The Lego Group, it is “the ultimate LEGO adventure of survival and creation”, as has been anticipated so far.

In the trailer, you can see how an original Fortnite character goes through a portal that takes him to a world made of LEGO. If at the beginning he only has a manufacturing table, the character manages to set up his own cabin until he receives the necessary company to build his own city and leave for a snowy mountain and a subsequent cave full of enemies.

LEGO Fortnite will take players to “vast open worlds where the magic of LEGO building and Fortnite collide” and “encourage creativity, experimentation and collaboration through gameplay”, while the battle-royale has incorporated with its update 28.00 more than 1200 costumes with a LEGO style that have been added to the usual style of each one.

Fortnite will add two more games

Beyond LEGO Fornite, Epic Games is ready to add two additional game modes that will enhance free-to-play. It will be released on Friday, December 8 Rocket Racing, a new game within Fortnite developed by Psyonix, the studio behind Rocket League. In its case, this new title will be “a supersonic arcade racing game where players drift, fly and boost with friends across an ever-growing selection of tracks.”

In addition, on Saturday, December 9, Fortnite Festival, a third title to revolutionize the battle-royale. In its case, it is a musical game developed by Harmonix, makers of Rock Band. The title will allow players to play in a band with other players or alone.

LEGO Fortnite may not be available until The Game Awards 2023, which will reveal Rocket Racing.

