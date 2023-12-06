Surely you remember the details about the return of Chapter 1 and how it had doubled its number of players, and today we bring interesting news for Fortnite fans, very attentive. They relate to their new collaboration with LEGO.

As we have learned, this will be launched tomorrow. It has now been published the cinematic trailerwhich you can see below:

What do you think about it? Do not hesitate to share your opinion in the comments, we will read you carefully below. If you are interested, you can also find our complete coverage on Fortnite at this link. And you already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

Fuente.

In Ruetir.com

LEGO 2K Drive celebrates its premiere with this trailer