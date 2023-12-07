LEGO and ‘Fortnite’ have launched a collaboration that has shaken one of the most famous multiplayer games in the world. As an example, a button: when LEGO opened the servers on December 7 at 1:00 p.m. Spanish time for players to access this new game mode, these They were down for several minutes, and waiting queues were generated unusual to enter the game.

What is this expectation due to? Why is the collaboration between two of the most relevant brands in the world of today’s leisure so important? It has been talked about since Epic Games announced the news after the spectacular (started on December 3) Big Bang of its game. Among other things, skins of Solid Snake from Metal Gear and Peter Griffin from ‘Family Guy’ arrived, a train that runs around the island, new skill mechanics and a racing mode based on ‘Rocket Racing’ has been announced.

But nothing aroused as much expectation as a collaboration with LEGO that is now available for free as a mode within the game, not as an independent title, as was initially rumored. And with its mechanics it seems that it is clear what Epic Games can intend with this proposal: it is not a battle royale combat like the classic ‘Fortnite’ mode, but rather it returns to the original concept of the game, in which you have to build fortresses to defend yourself against waves of zombies.

That is to say, and there may be the key to an opening that Epic Games is looking for: if we return to a game that goes back to the original ‘Fortnite’, pre-battle royale, what better than to have LEGO for a mechanic of building fortresses. Because this ‘Fortnite’ mode is perhaps also close to another massive construction title, ‘Minecraft’. Allying itself with LEGO, ‘Fortnite’ may be wanting to eat some of the ground of that very powerful generator of scenarios, objects and buildings, which continues to be the most played video game in the world (and which together with ‘League of Legends’ and this own ‘Fortnite’ They constitute the triumvirate of unbeatable titles in the most played games rankings).

plastic skins

The game trailer makes it clear what the objectives of the “official” way of playing this ‘LEGO Fortnite’ will be: “Explore vast open worlds. Get food, resources, craft items, build shelters and fight enemies alone or with the help from up to seven players (…) Get creative with your builds and customize your base of operations with LEGO elements collected in the world around you. Recruit villagers to collect more materials and help them survive the night “Equip yourself and explore deep caves in search of rare resources and hidden areas.” But The possibilities are immense if there is an open world and freedom to build buildings. The limit is literally in the imagination of each player.

And to show that Epic Games is absolutely committed to this new concept, they have announced 12,000 LEGO skins that largely adapt the classic ‘Fortnite’ skins (which has 18,000, so the proportion is clear). Perhaps in the future, some experienced observers venture, they will make room for classic LEGO licenses (Marvel or ‘Star Wars’ are the first that come to mind, especially considering that ‘Fortnite’ has had its own skins for some time now). based on both franchises).

What is clear is that Epic Games wants to expand horizons and styles for Fortnite. Construction without apparent limits with this new mode, racing with Rocket League… Epic Games has long wanted to turn Fortnite into a kind of hub, a multiverse for all types of audiences and for all types of entertainment, and At the moment it does not stop taking steps in the right direction. And it seems to be working for him. At the time of writing these lines, just an hour after the servers opened, LEGO Fortnite has more than a million players, while the classic ‘Fortnite’ has barely 300,000. Another success that Epic Games will undoubtedly be rubbing its hands with.

Header: Epic Games

