After some time on the market, this game mode already has great creations from the community.

One of the new arrivals to Fortnite is succeeding greatly. We are talking about its game mode in collaboration with LEGO which offers a complete change in gameplay and of course, also fascinating constructions. Before we had already shown you a flying ship that was really incredible and now we bring you a new thing, this time it is a fully functional ferris wheel which will allow you to admire the entire landscape of the game. You can not lose this.

LEGO Fortnite has been a successIn fact, it has even managed to surpass the beloved battle royale in number of players, something that speaks enormously well of the quality that this product offers to players. As usual, users are bringing out their imagination to create new constructions that offer fun and leave other players with their mouths open. If you want to see what this wonderful Ferris wheel looks like, stay with us because a little further down you can see the video.

This is what a Ferris wheel looks like in LEGO Fortnite

On this occasion, the person in charge of showing you this construction has been the Twitter user ZeroYaHero. Just below these lines we are going to leave you the video so that you can see with your own eyes the possibilities that this game mode has. If you thought there was some kind of restriction on creating structures, it seems that as time goes by, people are already starting to discover ways to bring your ideas to life.

In @MustardPlays @LEGOFortnite build challenge I made a fully functional Ferris wheel! Super happy with how this turned out, even if the process to get it working was super scuffed lol. Thanks Mustard for having me! #LEGOFortnite pic.twitter.com/PbKSTtABmZ — ZeroYaHero (@ZeroYaHero) December 16, 2023

As you have seen, the result has been a completely functional and epic Ferris wheel that many followers liked. Some have even cited the official LEGO Fortnite account to get ideas for future updates. It is clear that such creative communities will never cease to surprise, a great example is Minecraft, a game in which they have even built the planet Earth. A real madness.

Despite the years, Fortnite has not stopped growing and having a large number of players, in fact, with its Fortnite OG season it achieved an impressive record of simultaneous players. Even its cooperative mode, Save the World, also had its own record, although obviously, very far from the battle royale numbers. It seems that This phenomenon is far from over.you just have to see the great support that the developer continues to provide to the game.

