Fortnite grew as a platform and today we no longer talk only about its Battle Royale or its collaborations. It has a scene of creatives in its community thanks to Unreal tools and it has also become a space for new proposals, LEGO Fortnite being one of them, which is already beginning to make its own history.

LEGO Fortnite had more players than the traditional Battle Royale mode

A few days after its launch in Fortnite, the LEGO Fortnite proposal conquered the players and according to a VGC report at its highest peak so far registered 2.10 million players, surpassing the 2 million Battle Royale mark. The community’s response to LEGO Fortnite has been impressive and an expected result since it is not a simple adaptation of the traditional experience to a version of the brand of figures for assembly.

Build, explore, and squad up for a new survival crafting game inside Fortnite.@LEGOFortnite is available now! pic.twitter.com/zFbZwWKkJY — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 7, 2023

In case you don’t know, LEGO Fortnite is an original proposal within the Epic Games platform and its success lies in the presentation of 2 game modes. The first, a free and creative mode where players can create all kinds of objects with traditional LEGO pieces, giving shape to their imagination.

The second is a survival mode with a touch of management and strategy since the objective is to grow a town but to do so you need resources and the way to obtain them is by exploring. Those periods outside your zone will lead you to face dangers but it will all be worth it to see your project grow. However, this is not free of complicated moments as creatures and enemies will be lurking so you will also have to defend your territory.

Finally, the report reveals the numbers of the other 2 proposals that were included in Fortnite, such as Rocket Racing by Psyonix that reached 800,000 players, while Fortnite Festival by Harmonix registered 600,000 players.

