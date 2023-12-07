Epic Games wants to expand the reach of Fortnite, so it created new experiences for fans of its Battle Royale. One of them is LEGO Fortnite, which is now available with many surprises for players. Below, we tell you everything you need to know to enjoy this interesting variant of the game.

table of Contents

Find out: Dragon Ball will return to Fortnite with skins of these iconic villains

Related video: The end of games as a service

In case you don’t know, Epic Games and LEGO They teamed up to create a new Fortnite adventure, where construction and survival are still very important. Thus was born LEGO Fortnite, featuring the iconic Battle Royale characters in collectible figure form.

Both the characters and the game world are now built with LEGO bricks, giving the title a completely different look. The objective of this experience is to collect LEGO resources to build villages and all types of buildings.

This way, villagers around the world will visit the location with community improvements or unexpected adventures. On the other hand, there is a complete system to customize the characters and more than 1200 LEGO-style outfits. The good news is that, like the original Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite is free.

LEGO Fortnite is an experience that is part of Battle Royale. For this reason, it is enough that you have the game installed to access this new feature at no cost. That said, the mod can be enjoyed in PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Android mobile devices.

Likewise, it can be run from the cloud if you choose to play Fortnite from a service such as Xbox Cloud Gaming o Nvidia GeForce Now. Once you start Fortnite, you just have to go to the “Discover” screen, to the section called “By Epic” and select LEGO Fortnite.

The experience will start instantly, as it does not require additional installations or file downloads. The mode can be enjoyed in groups of up to 8 players.

Players who try LEGO Fortnite in these first few days of launch will receive a mission pack called True Explorers. When completing them will receive the Tai explorer outfit for freewhich includes a normal skin, its LEGO style and various accessories.

On the other hand, players also have the possibility of linking their Epic Games and LEGO accounts to obtain various benefits. The first gift is Emilia the explorer’s outfit. Below I leave you the steps to do it:

Sign in to your Epic Games account On your Account page, go to Apps & Accounts Click Connect under the LEGO Account option. You will be redirected to the LEGO website to continue the process

Tai explorer

Emilia explorer

In case you missed it: One more! Fortnite dramatically nerfs Metal Gear Snake’s butt

Here you will find all the news related to Fortnite: Battle Royale.

Related video: Fortnite: how did it become heaven for crossovers?

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News