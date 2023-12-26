The most beloved characters of the saga come to the new Fortnite game.

LEGO Fortnite best skins of Star Wars

Join the conversation

In less than a month, LEGO Fornite has become a great adventure of survival and creation by uniting two successful universes in a free proposal that can be enjoyed whether you like the dynamics of LEGO or if you are a lover of Fortnite. In fact, the new game is gradually incorporating all types of content, now producing arrival of star wars.

The Lucasfilm universe has signed numerous collaborations with Fornite over the last few years, many of them through cosmetics available in the in-game store. Now, three skins arrive at the LEGO Fortnite storewhich should be remembered that it can be linked to the battle-royale to transfer purchases from one game to another for free.

Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Leia Organa already have skins in LEGO Fornite. The three characters had an image in the battle-royale, although they had not appeared in the game store for a long time. Now, purchasing it in either game implies obtaining it in the other if you have linked Epic and LEGO accounts.

Although you may have seen a player with any of these skins, this is the first time they can be purchased in LEGO Fortnite, and it will be possible to equip it beforehand if you have purchased it in Fortnite. Now, Acquiring Luke, Han, or Leia costs 1,500 coins separately.or 2,500 coins with additional cosmetics.

LEGO Fortnite and its future news

At the moment, the frequency of LEGO Fortnite updates and its roadmap for 2024 is unknown. For now, the arrival of new weapons is loud due to a leak, while last week an update was released for Add your most requested improvements.

Join the conversation