Fortnite It became one of the most popular video games in recent years. Epic Games He has made sure that his video game remains at the top and to that end he has made numerous collaborations with some of the most popular franchises from different media. Much of his success is due to the fact that Fortnite adopted a business model in which the main game is freebut players can purchase cosmetic items and battle passes.

None of this ruins the gaming experience. Beyond that, this formula proved to work and many video games followed suit with microtransactions.

A new video about the collaboration between Fortnite and LEGO appears at The Games Awards

Now, Fortnite has announced its biggest collaboration ever: LEGO. The world of Fortnite remains the same, but everything is made from LEGO pieces. Players must obtain resources from LEGO to create all types of constructions and build towns in which to enjoy with friends. Survival also plays a crucial role in a world where enemies lurk around every corner.

Fortnite also wanted to have its own space at the gala, with a video that shows all the possibilities offered by its union with LEGO. Face incredible enemies, create your town or delve into deep caves… All that and more awaits you in the new Fortnite where anything is possible.

