Epic Games seems to continue supporting LEGO Fortnite over time, being one of its greatest current successes.

For some time now, Epic Games has expressed its intention to turn Fortnite into a kind of gaming hub, in the style of Roblox, precisely one of the most played titles today. So far three separate complete titles of the so-called Battle Royale have been released, but among them we can highlight LEGO Fortnite, a survival game that has been quite reminiscent of Minecraft, considered one of the best games in history. This has managed to attract quite a few users and make those people who were disenchanted with this type of video game fall in love, and after this success It was clear that Epic Games would give it a lot of continuity.

Recently we have been able to learn about a series of leaks related to this LEGO Fortnitein this case focused on different weapons that will soon arrive in the game.

As you well know there aren't many weapons in LEGO Fortnite currently, and we can talk about different swords, crossbows or projectiles like dynamite, but that ends up falling very short. In this sense we understand the following leaks, which refer to three types of weapon: the bow, nail gun and gravitational gun.

#LEGOFortnite Upcoming Item: Bow There’s currently not much on it (possibly a test or scrapped), but it’s codenamed BaseBow compared to the Crossbows already in and will likely be able to charge up attacks. pic.twitter.com/PB4fepYbQ9 — FNAssist (@FN_Assist) December 21, 2023

#LEGOFortnite Upcoming Item: Stud Gun Placeholder desc: “Fully Automatic, flexible assault rifle capable of handling all types of combat scenarios.” It’s in the “Ranged Weapons” section and will likely require its own ammo if it’s not infinite. (Model textures are scuffed) pic.twitter.com/5XBJdwguTB — FNAssist (@FN_Assist) December 21, 2023

#LEGOFortnite Upcoming Item: Gravity Gun “Grab things and throw them at other things!” There’ll be variants for Rare, Epic and Legendary versions, but it’s currently unfinished. (Model textures are scuffed) pic.twitter.com/5RdDC3U2rb — FNAssist (@FN_Assist) December 21, 2023

You may have already seen the three leaked weapons that will soon arrive at LEGO Fortnite, although we don't have much idea when we will be able to use them in the game. Beyond this, we can comment that we are facing some additions that were being highly requested by users, and that it finally seems that we will see within the Epic Games title.

Fortnite continues to expand

With the arrival of LEGO Fortnite, Rocker Racing and Fortnite Festival we are talking about Epic Games expands one of its star games in a very interesting way. Not only will we see a variety of updates for these already released titles, but we will probably see more titles released within Fortnite, although we don't have many more details on this.

In that sense we can expect that In 2024 let's see some more details about how Fortnite intends to expand in the video game sectorthus managing to maintain its position as one of the best multiplayer games in history.

