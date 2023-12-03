The new Fortnite aims to be the definitive LEGO adventure of survival and creation.

LEGO Fortnite is official and already has a release date

Revolution from Epic Games. Yesterday, Fortnite presented its Chapter 5 through a new season full of playable new features, as well as a renewed map with unreleased mechanics and featuring Solid Snake from Metal Gear and Peter Griffin from the animated series Family Guy. However, this was only the beginning of a flood of new features for free-to-play, which Now it will add three very striking games.

First of all, Next Thursday, December 7, the launch of LEGO Fortnite will take place, a title jointly developed by Epic Games and The Lego Group. For now, it has only been anticipated that it is “the definitive LEGO adventure of survival and creation”, taking players to “vast open worlds where the magic of LEGO building and Fortnite collide” and “will encourage creativity, experimentation and collaboration through play.

The LEGO Fortnite website is already enabled, although it invites players until December 7 to find out all its news. Luckily, it is confirmed The new game will be available on all platforms on which Fortnite is playable.

Rocket League and Fortnite Festival announced

And if that was not enough, Rocket Racing will be launched on Friday, December 8, a new game within Fortnite developed by Psyonix, the studio behind Rocket League. In its case, this new title will be “a supersonic arcade racing game where players drift, fly and boost with friends across an ever-growing selection of tracks.”

To end, Fortnite Festival will be launched on Saturday, December 9, a third title to revolutionize the battle-royale. In its case, it is a musical game developed by Harmonix, makers of Rock Band. The title will allow players to play in a band with other players or alone.

That said, it is only worth mentioning that Rocket Racing will be presented at The Game Awards 2023a gala that will take place in the early hours of Thursday, December 7.

