You already have all the free Fortnite codes for this month on the web. And you may remember the details about the return of Chapter 1 and how it had doubled its number of players, and today we bring interesting news for Fortnite fans, very attentive. They have met after their new collaboration with LEGO.

In this case, the information focuses on a curious post starring a catapult in LEGO Fortnite. User Acceptable-Team662 shared on Reddit an amazing creation in LEGO Fortnite: a giant catapult that serves as an alternative means of transportation in the game. The catapult, built with LEGO pieces, works by pulling a rope, launching the characters into the air.

The video shows its operation, control and recharging system, highlighting its realism and stability. This innovation has impressed the game community, and no wonder:

is this the new best transportation? just don’t get stuck under the map

What do you think about it? Do not hesitate to share your opinion in the comments, we will read you carefully below.

