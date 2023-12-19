LEGO Fortnite It is probably one of the most played games right now. And the best of all is that it is available for free through Fortnite, as a special room in which millions of players have decided to invest their leisure and entertainment time in recent days. It has become a global success and many players have wanted to delve into the best way to advance in the game and make some useful steps to form our village.

In this quick guide we will tell you which are the best villagers in LEGO Fortnite currently, and which ones can be most useful to you depending on your goals and objectives to achieve in the game. Let's get into it:

The importance of villagers in LEGO Fortnite

Villagers are extremely important in games of LEGO Fortnite Let's get started, this is so thanks to the work of these villagers we can build and bring our village to life. In fact, the role of the villagers is to take care of the maintenance of the village, perform different tasks and know how to take our village to the next level.

The best villagers for LEGO Fortnite

The quick answer to many of your questions is quickly resolved: There are no best villagers for certain roles, in fact it is something that people thought was going to be added (and may be done in future updates), but for the moment, the villagers that make up our town will do their job well as long as we assign them and know how to distribute them around the area. town. Hence there are no best villagers currently in the game for certain positions or roles in the town. Of course, we do not rule out that features or characteristics like this will be added in future updates.

Improve the town center

And quick tip For our villagers to be even better, it involves improving the town center. By improving this part of the village, we can assign the villagers to new and complicated tasks that will allow us to progress even faster. Furthermore, as we progress we can extract new minerals and materials to build new buildings and continue progressing in LEGO Fortnite.

How to get rid of a villager that we don't want in the village

It is possible that during our game, there will be some villager who does not cause us much sympathy. If we put ourselves to it, we can be “bad” and want to expel him. However we do not have any interactive option or dialog box to eject it. So we will have to resort to the violent method:

We will destroy his bed in the village. Once we do this, the villager in question will get angry and he will leave the village forever. Although he may ask you to build his bed again, if you don't, he will end up leaving this time no matter what.